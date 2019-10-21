Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan gave royal enthusiasts new insight into their lives in their new documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“I don’t think there is a new way or the old way,” the 35-year-old prince told ITV News at Ten’s Tom Bradby about the monarchy’s future in the doc, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday, October 20. “We’re certainly not trying to lead the way. We’re trying to do what feels natural to us, and be authentic.”

Harry and Meghan, 38, tied the knot in May 2018. A year later, the former Suits star gave birth to the couple’s son, Archie. Last month, the twosome embarked on their first royal tour with their son. During the two-week tour, Meghan made headlines for her inspiring speech in Cape Town’s Nyanga township.

“I would hope that people — the world — will get to a point where you just see us as a couple who is in love, right?” the duchess told Bradby about discussing her heritage during the speech. “Because I don’t wake up every day and identify as being anything other than who I’ve always been. I’m Meghan and I married this incredible man, and this, to me, is just part of our love story. … But for me, when I made the choice to add those words into the speech, it was really at the last minute, and I said to Harry, ‘What do you think if I add this in? I don’t know. It just felt right.’”

Meghan added Harry supported her decision to add the line, “I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister” while speaking in Cape Town.

“He very kindly and supportively said, ‘If that’s what feels right, then that’s what you should say.’ Because it’s true,” Meghan explained in the doc. “Before I was part of this family, that’s how I identified, with people and connection, as a mother now, as a wife now, but just as a woman of color, which has been brought to the forefront in a more prominent way.”

In addition to reflecting on their recent royal tour, Meghan and Harry opened up about dealing with the British tabloids during the documentary. Earlier this month, Harry announced his plans to pursue a legal battle against the British media for “bullying” Meghan.

“It’s an accumulation, and Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” an insider told Us Weekly about the pair’s unprecedented court battle. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey is set to air on ABC Wednesday, October 23, at 10 p.m.

