



andare planning on a “small Christmas with just immediate family,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, who share 6-month-old son Archie, revealed earlier this month that they are set to spend the holidays with the former Suits star’s mother, Doria Ragland. And while Buckingham Palace’s official statement said that they have “the support of Her Majesty the Queen,” the source tells Us that Queen Elizabeth II is actually “disappointed” by the couple’s decision.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” the statement read.

Harry and Meghan first spent Christmas with the queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Kate and more members of the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk in 2017. According to an insider, the “rift” between Harry and William, 37, “is one of the main reasons behind their decision” to skip the traditional festivities.

“As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special. “It’ll be just Doria and the three of them,” the insider said on November 13. “The drama surrounding the couple has caused a huge amount of stress. They’re making their family their No. 1 priority right now.”

Harry first addressed his strained relationship with his brother during the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

William and Kate, who share Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 18 months, are expected to attend Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas morning mass and open presents with the queen in Norfolk next month.

