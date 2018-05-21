Just like her uncle! Princess Charlotte was spotted sticking out her tongue at photographers during her arrival at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s (née Meghan Markle) royal wedding on Saturday, May 19.

The 3-year-old arrived in style wearing a white dress and matching flower crown to perform her role as bridesmaid during the ceremony. She was sitting in the back of a car when she playfully poked her tongue out and smiled at onlookers who were covering the nuptials outside of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Charlotte’s playful side may seem familiar since Prince Harry, her uncle, was known to do the same as a child. During a couple of outings with his mother, Princess Diana, Harry was spotted sticking his tongue out at photographers who were trying to get a glimpse of the royal family.

When Prince Harry was taken to a hospital to visit his newborn cousin, Princess Beatrice of York, in 1988, he was spotted in the backseat of a red car, teasing the photographers. On a separate occasion, the young royal sat in a car with his mother and as they arrived at his school for a nativity play, he once again stuck his tongue out at photographers. This time, his mother quickly pulled him away from the window and sat him on her lap.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was joined by her big brother, Prince George, to serve as bridesmaid and page boy at their uncle’s wedding to the Suits alum. Both children dazzled in their wedding outfits, with the young princess wearing an all-white dress and matching shoes and George, 4, wearing a black jacket and black pants with a red stripe to match his father, Prince William, and Harry’s military uniforms. Their youngest brother, Prince Louis, who was born in April, stayed at home with his nanny during the event.

