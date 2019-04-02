Not exactly a royal reunion! Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are not back together despite spending a great deal of time together.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of York, known as Fergie by the British public, revealed in a statement to Us Weekly that she and the Duke of York, both 59, “remain good friends as they have been for many years and nothing has changed.”

Fergie and Andrew — who divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage and share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — sparked reconciliation rumors after enjoying the weekend together at the Bahrain Grand Prix with Beatrice, 30, and her boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Fergie shared Instagram photos of the group in the Middle East on Sunday, March 31, alongside the caption, “#Familytimes.”

Although the royal exes are not back together, this is not the first time that fans have believed they reunited. Back in August 2013, a friend of the pair told the Telegraph, “Mark my words, they will remarry. It is only a matter of time. It wouldn’t surprise me at all. They are a wonderful couple together and, better still, pretty amazing parents.”

However, Fergie’s spokesperson debunked this report, telling Us Weekly at the time, “There’s no truth in this story at all. They are the best of friends.”

The duo may not be romantically involved, but they are committed to maintaining a close friendship. “He’s a great man and a first-rate father and the bestest friend,” Fergie told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2011 of her ex-husband. “I love him. He’s my soulmate. It’s actually what we said in front of God at the alter: We honor and respect each other until death do us part.”

Fergie shared a similar sentiment about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s son in February during an interview with Good Morning Britain, explaining that the pair are a “very, very solidified team” and Andrew is a “great father.”

