They do! Princess Eugenie and her longtime partner, Jack Brooksbank, tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12, and moments after walking out, shared their first kiss. The duo walked out holding hands, both wearing huge smiles on their faces.

After taking a few steps outside, Eugenie, 28, turned to look at her new husband and giggled. He then leaned in a held her waist as they shared an adorable kiss. They then walked down the steps of the chapel and waved at the fans.

Just five months ago, crowds gathered at the same location to watch Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan shared their first kiss in May. However, they exchanged a bit of banter before their first kiss, with the former actress whispering, “Should we kiss now?” before he leaned in.

Both Eugenie and Harry’s post-wedding activities broke royal tradition, as neither posed for photos on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Princess Diana and Prince Charles, as well as Prince William and Duchess Kate, both shared their first kiss on the balcony and posed for photos. While no official reason for the change was given, many guessed that it was due to St George’s Chapel being approximately an hour away from Buckingham Palace.

Just like Duchess Meghan and Harry’s big day, Eugenie and Jack’s was full of family and celebrities. A very pregnant Pippa Middleton, Prince William and Duchess Kate and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended the ceremony, as well as Demi Moore, Cara Delevigne, James Blunt and Kate Moss.

Following the ceremony, Eugenie and Jack took a short Carriage Procession in the Scottish State Coach. All Guests will head to a luncheon during the day and continue the celebration on Saturday, October 13 The with a festival-style event.

