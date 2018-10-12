A wedding fit for a princess! Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne and more celebrities stepped out for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12.

Eugenie, 28, and Brooksbank exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Noticeably missing from the nuptials? George and Amal Clooney, who attended Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding at the same location in May. ITV noted that the couple had a prior commitment. (Brooksbank is a brand ambassador for George and Rande Gerber’s Casamigos Tequila). Harry and Meghan’s guests Elton John and Ed Sheeran also skipped out on Eugenie’s big day because they’re both on tour.

Scroll through to see photos of the famous faces — including the royal family — at Eugenie’s nuptials: