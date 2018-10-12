Not their day this time! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan snuck into St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who arrived in a black Range Rover, used the same entrance into the church as Prince William and Duchess Kate, seemingly trying not to steal the spotlight from William and Harry’s cousin on her special day. Nearly five months ago, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, tied the knot at the same location on May 19.

The former Suits actress, who stunned in a simple Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding gown for her nuptials, wore another Givenchy look on Friday. For this occasion, Meghan rocked a navy dress and coat and matching hat by Noel Stewart.

Harry, meanwhile, looked handsome in a long suit jacket and light blue tie.

