Princess Beatrice Cancels Engagement Party Amid Prince Andrew Scandal





The Royal Line of Succession in Photos

The royal, 31, was scheduled to host her bash at Chiltern Firehouse in London on December 18, but nixed the event over fears of paparazzi swarming her father, 59, who has come under fire over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will instead host a small gathering at a friend’s apartment. The property tycoon, 36, proposed to Beatrice in September.

“Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside – looking for him [Prince Andrew],” an insider told the Mail on Sunday. “But the venue choice caused alarm among pals concerned it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through.”

Andrew announced his decision to take a step back from his royal obligations on November 20 one day after a several charities severed their ties with the prince, who is eighth in line to the royal throne.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has became a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” the statement read. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

The royal caused a storm of controversy four days earlier when he spoke about his relationship with Epstein during an interview with BBC Newsnight. At the time, Andrew claimed that he had “no recollection” of meeting his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, despite a widely-circulated photograph that allegedly shows the two together.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” Andrew continued in his statement. “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

A source told Us exclusively that Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, are alarmed and angry at their father over the scandal.

“Eugenie and Beatrice are really upset. They believe their dad made a huge mistake in judgment ever being associated to Jeffrey Epstein,” a source revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast on December 4. “The girls are leaning on each other and are being really supportive of their dad and also understand that this is something that is going to change how he is able to perform his duties moving forward. They understand the forever consequences of it.”

Andrew previously walked Eugenie, 29, down the aisle at her wedding to James Brooksbank in October 2018.