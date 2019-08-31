10 Times the Younger Royals Have Honored Princess Diana

It’s been 22 years since Princess Diana’s death, but her memory lives on through her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; their wives, Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan; and even their children, Diana’s four grandchildren.

Harry and William shared memories of their famous mom in the 2017 HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. “To myself and William, she was just the best mother ever,” Harry said. “She would just engulf you and squeeze you as tight as possible — and being as short as I was then, there was no escape, you were there and you were there for as long as she wanted to hold you.”

“Even talking about it now, I can feel the hugs she used to give us,” he added. “I miss that. I miss that feeling, I miss that part of a family, I miss having that mother to be able to give you those hugs and give you that compassion that I think everybody needs.”

As he and Harry looked at old photos of the Princess of Wales, who died at age 36 in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, William explained that he and Kate talk about Diana with their kids, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis. “We’ve got more photos up around the house of her, and we talk about her a bit and stuff,” he said. “And it’s hard because obviously Catherine didn’t know her, so she cannot really provide that level of detail. So I do regularly, putting George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her, and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers — there were two grandmothers in their lives. And it’s important they know who she was and that she existed.”

In memory of Diana, scroll down to see 10 ways Harry, Kate, William, and Meghan have honored the People’s Princess in the past decade.