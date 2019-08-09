



Gone, but certainly not forgotten. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry honored his late mother, Princess Diana, with a sweet tribute on the pair’s verified Instagram page on Friday, August 9.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you,” the quote from the former Princess of Wales read.

In the post’s caption, the Duke and Duchess explained that they wanted to continue sharing statements that they found to be inspirational. They additionally noted that Princess Diana’s quote was the first of many to come.

“Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favorite quotes,” the caption stated. “From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales.”

Diana, born Diana Frances Spencer, died at 36 in August 1997. She succumbed to injuries from a tragic car accident in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma road tunnel.

During her time in the public eye, the royal family member was known for many things, including her impeccable fashion sense. However, she was a humanitarian at her core. Some of Diana’s biggest causes included looking for cures for HIV/Aids, landmines and leprosy.

Diana was a supporter and patron of Centrepoint, which is a charitable organization that helps homeless youth in the U.K. ages 16 to 25 get off the streets. She took her sons, Harry and Prince William, to visit Centrepoint’s shelters to show them the help that’s being provided to those in need.

To honor his late mother, William became a patron of Centrepoint in 2005.

“My mother introduced that sort of area to me a long time ago,” William, 37, told The Telegraph at the time. “It was a real eye-opener and I am very glad she did. It has been something I have held close to me for a long time.”

Like her husband and brother-in-law, Meghan has found ways to honor Diana’s legacy on her own. She has often incorporated tributes to the late royal in outfits.

One of the most notable examples of Meghan’s Diana tributes occurred when the Suits alum wore a pink, buttoned off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera to Trooping the Colour in 2018. Her look resembled a modern update of an outfit Diana wore to a gala for the Royal Ballet in 1987.

