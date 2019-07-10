A royal faux pas? Actress Tatum O’Neal admitted she is disappointed in Duchess Meghan after a member of her security team reportedly asked Wimbledon attendees not to take photos of her during her July 4 appearance.

“You’re now one of the people, you‘re a royal, you are not an actor,” the former Sex and the City star, 55, told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid while appearing on Good Day Britain on Tuesday, July 9. “To have a bodyguard muscle somebody out I just think is so tacky.”

'You are a royal, you are not an actor. To have a bodyguard muscle, someone out, is so tacky.' Actress @Tatum_Oneal says she finds controversy surrounding Meghan Markle's recent appearance at Wimbledon 'upsetting'. #GMB pic.twitter.com/kcGU5D5gkN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 10, 2019

The Academy Award winner went on to say that she found the Duchess of Sussex’s actions at the event to be a striking departure from her husband’s late mother, Princess Diana.

“It’s so upsetting to me, because if you think of Princess Diana and you think of how absolutely inclusive she was and she would never turn anyone away,” O’Neal said. “I just I had so much hope for Meghan. I wanted her to be the next Princess Diana and it just seems like it’s all about her and it’s really upsetting me.”

Meghan appeared at pal Serena Williams’ match with friends Lyndsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis. It was just the third public outing she’s made since giving birth to her 2-month-old son, baby Archie.

O’Neal, who is a celebrity in her own right, explained why it was so important to her to be accessible. “I just decided that I would always be nice to people who asked for anything, if it was an autograph or a picture, because that’s something that they remember for the rest of their life and it’s one second out of my life,” she reasoned.

O’Neal also pointed out some of Meghan’s more extravagant purchases as a royal: “Well if you get, you know, the [engagement] ring reset and have it bigger and then you do a $400,000 [home] renovation … and you do the private jet to New York for the [baby shower] … you know, it’s not Diana … this is not Diana, this is something else, I don’t know.”

Morgan, 54, agreed: “You’re public people, all of you in that moment you’re public people stop your squealing about privacy, we don’t want to hear it. If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately.”

Piers Morgan has a message for Meghan Markle following her recent appearance at Wimbledon 😅 #GMB@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/ga0IxqaIQi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 9, 2019

A royal insider told Us Weekly in July that Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William thinks the Invictus Games founder, 34, is being a bit too overprotective as far as the couple’s baby boy goes — particularly after the pair’s decision to keep his christening at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle closed to the public.

“The queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the event private, but Prince William and Duchess Kate “weren’t happy about it,” the source said.

Added the insider: “William thinks his brother is going overboard keeping Archie out of the spotlight” and he “blames Meghan” for this.

The baby made his first public appearance since his May 6 birth at a charity polo match on Wednesday, July 10.

Us has reached out to the palace for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!