Coming together for their mother’s memory? Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at the unveiling of the statue for their late mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1.

The brothers, along with Diana’s siblings, were photographed chatting to one another while they took the cover off of the statue. The front of the statue features a poem titled, “The Measure of A Man” by Albert Schweitzer, which was read at the 2007 memorial service on the anniversary of her death. “These are the units to measure the worth Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth,” the poem read. “Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?”

William, 39, and Harry, 36, last saw each other at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. While the brothers appeared to be on OK terms while leaving the service with Duchess Kate, royal expert Robert Lacey claimed that the siblings were “at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever” after returning home.

“Some inching towards reconciliation seemed in progress. … But those hopes were dashed within minutes of the siblings getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision. They started quarreling again,” the Battle of Brothers author wrote in a Daily Mail op-ed earlier this month. “The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said. The conflict between Diana’s two bitterly divided sons does not seem likely to end any time soon.”

William and Harry have been at odds for several years, with their rift deepening after the younger prince and wife Meghan Markle opted to step back from their royal duties in early 2020. In March, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit became permanent, Harry gave an update on their relationship during his and Meghan’s CBS tell-all.

“I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” he said at the time. “The relationship is [undergoing] space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

Harry was spotted in London on Wednesday, June 30, one day before he and William reunited at Kensington Palace to finally unveil Diana’s statue, which has been in the works since 2017.

“They didn’t mend the bond at the funeral,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month, before referencing Harry and Meghan’s newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana. “But since the baby, they want to move forward. Both brothers are ready to move past the rift and have a good relationship again.”