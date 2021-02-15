A special date. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their pregnancy on Sunday, February 14 — the same day late Princess Diana shared her pregnancy news 37 years ago.

In February 1984, Buckingham Palace released a Valentine’s Day statement revealing that the Princess of Wales was expecting baby No. 2. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were “delighted” at the time, while Diana, didn’t have a “preference whether it is a boy or girl.”

The princess was already the mother of Prince William at the time, and Harry, now 36, arrived in September of that same year. Diana died in 1997 at age 36.

Her youngest son and Markle, 39, announced their own pregnancy news on Sunday via a spokesperson. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the pair’s statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple released a sweet black-and-white shot debuting the Suits alum’s baby bump. In the outdoor photo, the former actress rested her head in Harry’s lap and touched her budding belly.

The news came three months after Markle shared her previous miscarriage in an op-ed for The New York Times. The pregnancy loss had happened in June 2020.

The Los Angeles native recalled in the November 2020 essay: “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Markle went on to write, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few. We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

She and the former military pilot were “trying to get pregnant again,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “In many ways, the loss has brought them closer together,” another insider said in December 2020. “They still struggle to even think about it, but have supported each other through the agony.”

The couple, who stepped back from their duties as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, are “super excited” to give their son, Archie, 21 months, a sibling.

“They’ve always wanted two children,” a source exclusively told Us. “It’s a dream come true.” They have “already started designing” the little one’s nursery.