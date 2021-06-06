What’s in a name? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their baby girl’s name on Sunday, June 6— and it has a significant meaning.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement on their website. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Meghan, 39, gave birth on Friday, June 4. “She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the couple said.

The couple first became parents in May 2019 when their son, Archie, 2, arrived. The toddler’s name means “true and bold” in Scotland, plus “truly brave” in German. His middle name, Harrison, is of English descent and means “son of Harry.”

The moniker also gave a subtle nod to the former military pilot’s late mom, Princess Diana, since one of her ancestors from Scotland was named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll.

The pair announced nearly two years later that baby No. 2 was on the way. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the couple’s rep told Us in a February statement. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The following month, Harry, 36, revealed the sex of their baby-to-be during a CBS tell-all interview. “It’s a girl,” the prince gushed in March.

Harry felt “amazing” when he found out, he added. “Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

He went on to say that two children would be “it” for himself and the Suits alum, 39.

The former actress previously suffered a miscarriage in July 2020, writing about the experience in an essay for The New York Times five months later.

“After changing [Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp,” Meghan wrote in November 2020. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The Los Angeles native then addressed her decision to open up, explaining, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few.”

Meghan’s February baby bump debut paid tribute to the pregnancy loss, photographer Misan Herriman said during a Good Morning America appearance. The light signified “fortitude, hope [and] love,” he explained.

The Nigeria native, 44, added, “They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic. Particularly for the many women going through this, this should give them strength to know there’s light in that dark place.”