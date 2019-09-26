Royally excited! Princess Eugenie shared a heartfelt message of congratulations to her sister, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after news of their engagement made headlines on Thursday, September 26.

“Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be,” Eugenie, 29, wrote alongside a series of Instagram photos she took of Beatrice, 31, and the property tycoon, 34.

The doting sibling also included the new fiancés’ statement about their upcoming nuptials. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married,” Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi gushed. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

In the comments section of Eugenie’s post, Misha Nonoo shared nine double-heart emojis. The fashion designer recently wed Mike Hess in an Italian ceremony earlier this month, which was attended by Eugenie her cousin Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Earlier on Thursday, the bride-to-be’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, announced the engagement of Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” the exes, who were married from 1986 to 1996, said in a statement posted on the British royal family’s Instagram account. “Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.”

The Tea for Ruby author, 59, also penned an emotional tribute to her eldest daughter and future son-in-law on Instagram.

“I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news,” Ferguson wrote. “Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law. @princesseugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close. Beatrice and Edo wanted her to capture this special moment. The black and white photographs were taken by Misan Harriman.”

Eugenie, for her part, wed husband Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

