Not pleased? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reacted to news that they will no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” trademark after stepping down from their positions as senior royals.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal,’” a statement on the couple’s website read. “For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”

The statement continued: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, February 21, that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, would no longer be allowed to use the “Sussex Royal” name. “Their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” a statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020. Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

The pair — who share 9-month-old son Archie — announced their plans to “step back” from the royal family and become financially independent in January. They previously split from their joint charity with Prince William and Duchess Kate in June 2019 with the intention of launching their own entity.

Meghan and Harry will officially step away from their royal roles on March 31, a source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this week. They have several events on their schedules before then, including a February 28 recording session with Jon Bon Jovi and a March 9 Commonwealth Day service with the royal family.

The duo are excited about their future, despite the onslaught of changes. “Harry and Meghan escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy,” an insider revealed. “They’re really enjoying Canada; it’s a completely different world from what they’re used to in London.”