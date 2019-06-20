Sorry, Prince William and Duchess Kate — Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are officially on their own.

Nearly a month after Us Weekly confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set to split from their joint charity with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace shared the official news.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the statement to Us Weekly reads. “Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.”

Instead of working with William, 36, and Kate, 37, as part of the Royal Foundation Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, will “work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.”

“These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households,” the statement adds. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation, They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”

A source confirmed to Us on May 31 that Harry and Meghan were set to break away from the Royal Foundation. The news came more than a year after the Suits alum made her first — and only — appearance with the charity at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan split royal households from William and Kate amid rumors of a royal rift. The palace made it clear that the change was always planned, but did not address any potential issues between the couples.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] has agreed to the creation of a new household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year,” Kensington Palace told Us in a statement in March. “The household, which will be created with the support of the queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie, on May 6. Us confirmed later that month that William and Kate, who share Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, nearly 14 months, privately met their nephew.

