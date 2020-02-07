Another royal wedding is inching closer! Buckingham Palace announced the details for Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s upcoming ceremony.

The wedding will take place on Friday, May 29, at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St James’s Palace in London. The palace said in a press release on Friday, February 7, that Queen Elizabeth II “has kindly given permission” to the couple to use the location, where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg wed in 1840 as well as King George V and Queen Mary in 1893. The chapel is also where Prince William and Duchess Kate’s sons, Prince George, now 6, and Prince Louis, 21 months, were baptized.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding ceremony will be followed by a private reception hosted by the queen, 93, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The couple got engaged during a trip to Italy in September 2019. Later that month, they announced the news in a joint statement: “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The bride-to-be’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, celebrated the engagement in a second statement at the time: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Additionally, the groom-to-be’s parents, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis, said, “We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice’s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 36, were dating. The royal, who is ninth in line to the British throne, was previously in a 10-year relationship with investor Dave Clark until their August 2016 split. The property tycoon, meanwhile, was previously married to architect Dara Huang from 2015 to 2018, and they share a young son named Christopher.