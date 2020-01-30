The dutiful duchess! Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their royal duties, the palace has been in crisis mode. Now, Duchess Kate is pushing herself to the limit in order to fulfill her obligations while navigating the rift in her family.

“She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, is also still mourning the loss of her once-close relationship with Harry, 35. The insider says that behind closed doors, she has been crying over the literal and figurative distance between herself and her brother-in-law.

The source continues, “She wishes she could speak to Harry. She misses him and fears she’ll never be close to him again.”

With the former military pilot and the Suits alum, also 38, starting their new life with 8-month-old Archie in Canada, the pressure on Kate and her husband, Prince William, to fulfill their royal responsibilities has doubled.

Kate — who’s the mom of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 20-month-old Prince Louis — sometimes works 18 hours a day. “She’s already stretched pretty thin,” says the insider, “and now she’s really worried about how she’ll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life.”

As for the Duchess of Cambridge’s relationship with Meghan? The two women haven’t spoken since Harry and Meghan’s shocking decision, and now the insider says the rift between them has become much worse. “They couldn’t be further apart,” says the insider.

