Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their royal duties, Duchess Kate has been in nonstop work mode.

“Kate’s in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.”

With the former military pilot, 35, and the Suits alum, 38, starting their new life with 8-month-old Archie in Canada, the pressure on Kate, also 38, and her husband, Prince William, to fulfill their royal responsibilities has doubled.

Kate — who’s mom to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 20-month-old Prince Louis — sometimes works 18 hours a day. “She’s already stretched pretty thin,” says the insider, “and now she’s really worried about how she’ll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life.”

As for the Duchess of Cambridge’s relationship with Meghan? The two women haven’t spoken since Harry and Meghan’s shocking decision, and now the insider says the rift between them has become much worse. “They couldn’t be further apart,” says the insider.

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry released in a statement of their plans to step back from their senior royal roles and become financially independent. Following the announcement, Queen Elizabeth II confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would no longer be using their HRH royal titles.

