O Canada! Prince Harry touched down on Vancouver Island to reunite with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie, after the couple stepped down from their royal roles.

Harry, 35, was spotted deboarding a plane in the early hours of Tuesday, January 21, with a bag slung over his shoulder. He appeared to be in good spirits while dressed casually in a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, tan suede boots and a navy beanie.

The prince arrived in Canada after spending much of Monday, January 20, in his native London at the 2020 U.K.-Africa Investment Summit. Meghan, meanwhile, was photographed smiling on Vancouver Island on Monday as she took her two dogs for a walk in the park with Archie in a baby carrier.

Harry and the Suits alum, 38, announced via Instagram on January 8 that they would “step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent” while dividing their time between the U.K. and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Five days later, Queen Elizabeth II held a meeting in Norfolk, England, with Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss the change. She later released a statement that read in part, “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Then, on Saturday, January 18, the queen, 93, dropped another bombshell and revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their His and Her Royal Highness titles.

Harry initially stayed mum about his new chapter, laughing off questions at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws on Thursday, January 16. However, he broke his silence three days later while speaking at an event in support of his Sentebale charity.

“The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” he said. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, and I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we’re not walking away.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Harry’s arrival in Canada on Tuesday.