The fall is rapidly approaching, which also means that winter is just around the corner! Goodbye, denim shorts and tank tops — you will be missed. Before the temperatures drop and we’re left scrambling, it’s time to prep our closets and stock up on all of the essentials — most importantly, a new winter coat.

Purchasing a heavy duty coat is an investment, to say the least. They tend to be on the pricier side in comparison to other outerwear on the market, and you only want to scoop one up that’s going to last you for years and years. Ahead of the colder weather, let’s make this as easy as possible. Chances are, your best bet is a down or puffer jacket. Whether you’re looking for a utility jacket, a packable coat or a stylish waterproof option, we’ve got you covered.

Read on for our absolute favorite puffer and down jackets to get you ready for a fashion-forward (and functional) winter. Stay warm!

Best Basic Down Jacket

If you want to keep it simple and affordable, look no further than this down jacket. It has everything that you could want from a winter coat: It’s water-resistant, has a clean and classic look and it’s priced fairly for any budget. If you don’t own a similar jacket, this is a great place to start!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Long Water-Resistant Primaloft Puffer Jacket for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Utility Down Jacket

This bestselling jacket has more pockets than anyone could ever need — seriously! You won’t even have to carry a purse thanks to the magic of this coat. Plus, it’s super on trend and even went viral in recent years. No wonder so many people have left such glowing reviews about this must-have outerwear option!

Get the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket for prices starting at $140, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Packable Down Jacket

This jacket comes with a matching bag where it can be stored, making it the perfect travel-friendly piece. It won’t take up much space at all, and it’s a great jacket to wear if you’re going out on a cold night. It fits right into a medium-sized shoulder bag so you won’t fear leaving it behind!

Get the Wantdo Women’s Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket for prices starting at $57, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Lightweight Down Jacket

Patagonia specializes in making comfortable and lightweight outerwear that can keep you beyond warm, even on the coldest of days. This is one of their signature down jackets, and there are many reasons why it’s a hit season after season. If you’re looking for the best lightweight down jacket, this is the cream of the crop. It’s worth the splurge — trust Us!

Get the Patagonia Down Jacket with free shipping for $229, available at Nordstrom!

Best Longline Down Jacket

This is the ultimate parka. It has a stunning oversized faux-fur trimmed hood, and a beautiful shape that makes the jacket look extra elegant. There are zipper details for added style, and we love that this jacket happens to be on sale right now — just in time for the fall and winter months!

Get the Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Parka (originally $260) on sale with free shipping for just $195, available at Nordstrom!

Best Sporty Down Jacket

After an intense workout at the gym, this is the jacket you want to be wearing. It doesn’t stop there — if you’re looking for something comfortable and lightweight to run errands in, this is the pick for you. Its sleeves have a puffer style and the rest of the bodice is made from fleece. The combination of these two materials is major!

Get the Zella Puffer Hybrid Zip Hoodie (originally $149) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

Best Oversized Down Jacket

This coat is so stylish! The oversized, trendy look is serving up streetwear vibes. It’s cuffed at the sleeves with a cozy knit material and will look great on virtually every body type. This is the ultimate boho puffer jacket, and it will pair perfectly with the rest of your wardrobe.

Get the Free People Ella Puffer Coat with free shipping for $168, available at Nordstrom!

Best Waterproof Down Jacket

This down parka is made from a high-quality waterproof material that can withstand rain, snow and whatever else the unpredictable elements may bring. It comes with a hood to protect your head, and its length will keep your entire body warm on even the coldest of days. Pick it up at Amazon now!

Get the BGSD Women’s Addi Waterproof Down Parka Coat (Regular & Plus Size) for prices starting at $150, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Stylish Down Jacket

We adore the shiny finish on this puffer, which stands out amongst similar variations. It can make your overall look pop in the best way, and you’re bound to turn heads whenever you wear it. It reminds Us of Moncler-style jackets, which can cost thousands of dollars. Budget-friendly and fashionable!

Get the S13 Women’s Kylie Down Puffer Jacket for prices starting at just $42, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Under-$100 Down Jacket

This classic parka includes a removable hood and has water-resistant material over the down to keep you as warm as possible. You can purchase it in a chic black shade or plenty of other colors, all of which are fantastic! Best of all, you can get it now for a truly amazing price.

Get the Marc New York by Andrew Marc Women’s Claremont Diamond Quilted Down Jacket with Removable Hood for prices starting at just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

