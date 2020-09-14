This Oversized, Color-Blocked Sweater Is Made for Winter Activities

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The most crucial autumn winter? A sweater, just like this option from ZESICA! It’s cute, color-blocked and looks incredibly comfortable. We can’t wait to put it on!

Get the ZESICA Women’s Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Color Block Oversized Knitted Sweater for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.



Honestly, this sweater has it all. We adore the loose fit, the exaggerated length and the knit that it’s made from. It’s super soft and casual, but can still keep you warm as the temperatures drop. The dramatic, flared sleeves are the best part of the piece — they’re just as oversized as the sweater’s overall silhouette, and they’re extra long too. This provides plenty of styling opportunities — feel free to wear it however you prefer depending on the rest of the ensemble, and cuff accordingly.

Each sweater has thick horizontal stripes in coordinating colors. At the moment, there are nine different hues to choose from, and they’re all strong contenders. The green, grey and blue options may take the cake as the most versatile — but don’t discount the yellow! It’s a truly trendy take on a classic garment.

ZESICA Women’s Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Color Block Oversized Knitted Sweater (Green)

Speaking of versatility, you can pair this sweater with practically anything. Jeans, leggings, you name it — any bottoms will be instantly upgraded when teamed with this top. Throw it on over a patterned dress if you have a fun vineyard weekend on the calendar! Considering the sweater is already such a major hit with shoppers, it has major “Add to Cart” potential — and we can’t wait to score our own.

