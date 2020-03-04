Still holding out hope. Queen Elizabeth II fears she is missing all of Prince Harry’s son Archie’s milestones, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The 93-year-old monarch is “heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson,” the source says. “The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen.”

Harry and Meghan Markle’s 9-month-old son has been living in Canada with the couple following their decision to step back from their royal duties.

“The queen’s worst fear is that she may never see Archie again,” the source says. “She’s trying to stay optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan’s character – even after everything that’s happened.”

While Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, would be prohibited from using the “Sussex Royal” name for their future ventures, the queen has been supportive of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision.

“My family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” Queen Elizabeth said in a statement on January 13. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, March 3, that Harry had a “heart-to-heart” with his grandmother after he returned to the U.K. on Sunday, March 1.

“The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” a second source told Us.

According to the first insider, Prince William and Duchess Kate, who will be reunited with Harry and Meghan on March 9, also want to have a relationship with Archie.

“The Cambridges respect that Harry and Meghan have a lot going on,” the source says. “But they feel family should come first.” (William and Kate share Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 23 months.)

