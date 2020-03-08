United family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Queen Elizabeth II for church service in Windsor, England, on Sunday, March 8.

Everything We Know About Harry and Meghan Defining Their Own Royal Path

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the 93-year-old monarch were spotted in separate cars on their way to the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park. Harry, 35, smiled in a suit and tie as he drove with Meghan, 38, who was wearing a navy fascinator and emerald earrings.

The queen was pictured riding in the back of a black SUV. She opted for a baby blue hat and matching ensemble for the special occasion.

The monarch’s church invitation comes just a few days after the prince joined his grandmother for a private lunch where the two had a “heart-to-heart” on March 1.

“The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

The outing reflects the monarch’s January statement that Harry, Meghan and their 10-month-old son, Archie, will “always be much-loved members of the family.”

Most Shocking Royal Family Feuds in History

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the queen said at the time. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”

Harry and Meghan have had a string of royal engagements over the past week ahead of their official departure from the royal family on March 31.

On Saturday, March 7, the couple received a standing ovation at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London where they wore matching red outfits. Two days earlier, Harry and Meghan attended the Endeavor Fund Awards together where the former actress gave a sweet update on Archie, according to Hello! magazine.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

“‘He is 10 months now and is into everything,’” Claire Spence, an attendee at the ceremony, recalled Meghan saying at the event, which was the couple’s first joint appearance in the U.K. since announcing their royal exit plans in January.

Harry and Meghan have also made time for solo engagements as well. The Suits alum secretly visited the National Theatre, where she is a royal patron, on Thursday, March 5, and made a surprise appearance at a school in London ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday, March 6.

Harry, meanwhile, attended the official opening of the Silverstone Experience museum in Northamptonshire, England, on Friday.

The couple are expected to join the queen and other royal family members, including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate, at the Commonwealth Service at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.