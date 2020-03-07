Meghan Markle Says 10-month-Old Son Archie Is ‘Into Everything’

Baby on the move! Meghan Markle revealed that she and Prince Harry‘s 10-month-old son, Archie, is keeping his parents busy at the Endeavor Fund Awards in London.

Claire Spence, who attended the ceremony on Thursday, March 5, told Hello! magazine that Meghan, 38, gave a rare update on her son.

“‘He is 10 months now and is into everything,’” Spence recalled the Suits alum telling her at the event.

The Endeavor Fund Awards was the couple’s first joint appearance in the U.K. since they announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties in January.

The former military pilot, 35, and Meghan parted ways following the ceremony for their own solo engagements as they wrap up their final round of events before their official exit from the royal family on March 31.

Harry teamed up with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of The Silverstone Experience museum in Northamptonshire on Friday, March 6. The actress, for her part, stopped by the National Theatre’s Immersive Storytelling Studio on Thursday. Earlier that day, Meghan was spotted for the first time in the U.K. since she relocated to Vancouver, Canada, with Archie in January.

A source told Us Weekly in February that Meghan and Harry are appreciating their new lives outside of the spotlight.

“Harry and Meghan escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy,” the insider said at the time. “They’re really enjoying Canada; it’s a completely different world from what they’re used to in London.”

However, a second source told Us on Wednesday, March 4, that Queen Elizabeth II is having a hard time with Archie living in North America.

The queen, 93, is “heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson,” the insider revealed. “The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen.”

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend one last royal engagement before they officially depart from the royal family. The couple will join other royal family members, including the queen, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.