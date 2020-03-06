Prince Harry Makes Solo Appearance During Farewell Tour of Royal Engagements

Speeding along! Prince Harry joined Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton for the official opening of The Silverstone Experience museum in Northamptonshire — sans Meghan Markle — marking one of his last engagements before stepping back from his senior royal duties.

Harry, 35, and the world champion driver, 35, took a tour of the museum, which features immersive exhibits that chronicle the history of British motor racing, on Friday, March 6. According to the Daily Mail, the former military pilot arrived in a Mercedes driven by Hamilton and was greeted by F1 champion Damon Hill and current F1 drivers George Russell and Alex Albon. Harry later met with students from local schools in the Tech Lab section, where they discussed the science and engineering behind motor racing.

One day earlier, Harry and Meghan, 38, made their first joint U.K. appearance together since their step down announcement in January at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Hours prior to the event, Meghan was spotted in the U.K. for the first time since she and her husband moved to Canada with their 9-month-old son, Archie. Harry, meanwhile, returned to the U.K. on February 25 and later had a “heart-to-heart” with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday, March 1.

“The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. Another insider added that the prince “feels terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores.”

Harry and Meghan will be in attendance at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, March 9, which is expected to be their final engagement before their official exit on March 31. The couple will be joined by Prince William and Duchess Kate, marking the first time the foursome will have reunited for an official event since January.

Scroll down to see pictures of Harry’s solo royal engagement.