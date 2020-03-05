Just touched down in London town. Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom on Thursday, March 5, for the first time since her royal exit.

According to reports, the 38-year-old Suits alum flew solo from Canada to Britain without her 9-month-old son, Archie. In photos shared by The Sun, Meghan was all smiles as she left her hotel in heels and a rain coat on Thursday. Prince Harry, for his part, was spotted in the U.K. on February 25 for a royal engagement in Edinburgh.

Days after the 35-year-old prince’s return, he had a “heart-to-heart” with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

“The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” a source told Us about the Sunday, March 1, meeting. A second insider told Us that Harry “feels terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores.”

The get-together marked the first time Harry saw the 93-year-old monarch since the palace confirmed that he and Meghan would be prohibited from using the “Sussex Royal” name for their future ventures.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020,” the palace said in a statement to Us on February 21. “Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Harry and Meghan, who confirmed their step back from their senior royal duties in January, fired back with a statement of their own.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” the couple said.

While in town, Harry and Meghan are set to reunite with Prince William and Duchess Kate at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, March 9. Sources previously told Us that Harry and William, 37, have spoken “a couple of times” about “business matters” following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to Canada.

“The Queen’s hoping everyone will put on a united front,” one source told Us last month. “Even though there’s still tension behind closed doors. It’ll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together.”

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will also be in attendance on Monday.