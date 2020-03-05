Back to work! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first royal engagement in the United Kingdom since confirming that they would be stepping down from the royal family.

The former Suits star, 38, and her husband, 35, arrived at the annual Endeavor Fund Awards at London’s Mansion House on Thursday, March 5, for their first joint appearance since January. Harry covered his wife with an umbrella as they stepped out in the pouring rain to honor injured or sick servicemen who are on the path to recovery. Former Invictus Games medalist JJ Chalmers hosted the event, which will recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in veterans’ outreach.

Us Weekly previously reported on Thursday morning that Meghan was seen in the U.K. for the first time since relocating to Canada with her husband and their 9-month-old son, Archie. Harry, for his part, flew back on February 25 ahead of an engagement in Edinburgh and reportedly had a “heart-to-heart” with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle shortly after his arrival.

“The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” a source told Us about the Sunday, March 1, reunion. Another insider revealed that the prince “feels terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores.”

Harry and Meghan made headlines with their shocking decision to step down from their senior royal duties in January. After a series of “constructive” closed-doors conversations, the 93-year-old queen eventually agreed to allow her grandson and the retired actress to transition out of royal life.

While in the U.K., the couple is expected to reunite with Prince William and Duchess Kate for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, March 9. The event will be the first time the royal couples have joined forces since January — and could be the final royal engagement for Harry and Meghan before their official exit from the family on March 31.

Sources have previously told Us that the royal family shake-up has been hard for William, 37, and Kate, 38, who felt “blindsided” when the news was first announced. The Duchess of Cambridge “misses” Harry deeply and “fears she’ll never be close to him again” after his royal departure.

Scroll down to see more from Harry and Meghan’s latest U.K. appearance.