Prince Harry Is ‘Much Happier’ and ‘More Relaxed’ in Canada

Prince Harry has no regrets about stepping down from his royal senior duties and making the move to Canada.

“Harry’s much happier in Canada and feels a lot more relaxed,” a royal insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “So far he doesn’t regret the move.”

Being out of the United Kingdom, away from the British press has also been a plus. After taking legal action against the British media in October, the former military pilot, 35, was “determined to protect” wife Meghan Markle and their 9-month-old son, Archie, adds the source. “That was his No.1 priority and that’s exactly what he’s done.”

The former Suits actress, 38, is also happily adjusting to her new life outside the royal family. “She doesn’t come from millions,” a source told Us in January. “She’s worked hard to get to where she is today.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent shock waves across the world in January after they announced their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family, split their time between the U.K. and North America and become “financial independent.”

Queen Elizabeth II followed up with a statement, confirming that Meghan and Harry would be officially losing their HRH royal titles and public funding.

The pair are not looking back. Another source told Us last month that Harry’s “really excited about the next chapter in their lives.”

