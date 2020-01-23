Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not looking back after stepping down from their royal senior duties.

“Harry’s been unhappy in the royal family for years,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

In fact, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, seems to think her youngest son will likely shine outside of his older brother, Prince William’s shadow. “I doubt he’ll miss being a royal,” Burrell tells Us. “Yes, he was born a prince, but his long-term ambition is to be known as a humanitarian, like his mother.”

The former military pilot, 35, and actress, 38, sent shockwaves across the world earlier this month after they announced their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family, split their time between the U.K. and North America and become “financially independent.”

More than a week later, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement, stating that Meghan and Harry will officially lose their HRH royal titles and public funding.

At the end of the day, the parents of 8-month-old Archie couldn’t be happier with their new normal. Harry’s “really excited about the next chapter in their lives,” says another source, and Meghan’s “so happy.”

