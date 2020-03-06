Meghan-Markle-Steps-Out-for-Surprise-Appearance-at-Hologram-Exhibit

Back to her thespian roots! Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at a hologram exhibit at the National Theatre in London as she and Prince Harry approach their official exit from their senior royal duties.

The Suits alum, 38, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio at the National Theatre, where she is a royal patron, on Thursday, March 5. Meghan took a photo with singer Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, which is featured in the National Theatre’s All Kinds of Limbo exhibit showcased at the Tate Modern. According to the Sussex Royal Instagram, the studio is where “emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.”

Earlier that day, Meghan was photographed for the first time in the U.K. since she and Harry, 35, announced their plans in January to step back from their senior royal duties and relocated to Canada with their 9-month-old son, Archie.

Hours later, the couple made their first joint appearance in the U.K. since their announcement at the Endeavor Fund Awards at Mansion House in London. The event was particularly special as Harry and Meghan witnessed Welsh Guard vet Danny Holland propose to his girlfriend, Lauren Price, on stage.

On Friday, March 6, Harry made his own solo engagement at the official opening of The Silverstone Experience with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The former military pilot toured the immersive exhibits and met with students about the science and engineering behind motor racing.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 9, at Westminister Abbey, where they will reunite with other royal family members including Prince William, Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. It is expected to be their last event before their official exit from the British royal family on March 31.

Although Meghan and Harry have been recently seen out and about in London, a source told Us Weekly in February that the duo are enjoying their low-key life in Canada.

“Harry and Meghan escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy,” the insider revealed. “They’re really enjoying Canada; it’s a completely different world from what they’re used to in London.”

A second source told Us in January that Harry is “really excited about the next chapter in their lives.”

Meghan has already started putting plans for her post-royal life in motion. The actress reportedly signed a deal with Disney and did voice-over work for an upcoming documentary to benefit the Elephant Without Borders charity.

Scroll down to see pictures of Meghan’s surprise appearance at the National Theatre.