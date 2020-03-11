Don’t expect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be on great terms with Prince William and Duchess Kate anytime soon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not in a rush to mend their strained relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Harry misses his brother and Kate, but there’s too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication,” the source tells Us. “They’re cordial, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, crossed paths with William, 37, and Kate, 38, for the first time in public at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 9. After arriving separately, the two couples barely acknowledged each other at their seats in the front rows of Westminster Abbey at the service. They also left without interacting outside the church.

The insider notes to Us that Meghan isn’t as fazed as Harry because she’s been estranged from her family before. For now, the couple are focused on 10-month-old son Archie.

“These early days with Archie are so precious,” the insider says. “They’re really happy to be raising him outside of the public eye, for now at least.”

Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties in January. The twosome have subsequently moved to Canada, but returned for their final engagements, including Commonwealth Day. Their royal transition is set to be completed on March 31.

“Harry and Meghan escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy,” a source told Us in February. “They’re really enjoying Canada; it’s a completely different world from what they’re used to in London.”

