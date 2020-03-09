Meghan Markle‘s splashy London return to the spotlight after exiting her senior royal duties back in January has brought all kinds of incredible looks and we just cannot get enough.

Meghan Markle’s Best Fashion: The Best Outfits She’s Worn Since Becoming a Royal

On January 9, 2020, the former Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry announced that they would be taking a step back from the senior royal duties to become financially independent.

But now that they’ve stepped back out into the public eye, we can continue to admire the 38-year-old’s style role post-royal exit.

Markle’s first major appearance took place in London on March 5, where she wore two stylish looks in just one day. When visiting the Immersive Storytelling Studio at the London National Theatre, she opted for a super affordable $33 TopShop blouse that she paired with a white skirt and green minibag. Later that night, she changed into a bright blue standout frock from Victoria Beckham that was elegantly formfitting for the 4th Endeavour Fund Awards.

There also seems to be a trend she’s currently favoring: the cape dress. She rocked this style two days in a row for certain formal London engagements. The first was a drop-dead gorgeous red number from Safiyaa that she accessorized with a Manolo Blahnik clutch, Stuart Weitzman pumps and Simone Rocha earrings. The second was a bright green Emilia Wickstead that she dressed up with a matching net-adorned fascinator.

But that’s not all! To see more of Markle’s seriously chic looks since Megxit, keep scrolling.