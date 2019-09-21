



Let’s be honest, there is nothing more flattering than a pair of black leggings. When it comes to the perfect pair of pants that can be worn anywhere and everywhere, black leggings are by far the only suitable option hanging in our closet. In fact, the only thing better than a basic pair of everyday black leggings is a pair of faux leather leggings, of course!

Whether looking for the best workout leggings or the best tummy control leggings, we rounded up the 13 most flattering faux legging styles out there from must-have brands like Spanx, Avia, Alexander Wang and more!

The Spanx Moto

Thanks to Spanx, these Faux-Leather Moto Leather Leggings are the easy way to insert an element of edge into ensembles! Designed with a super-slimming high waistband with hidden power mesh, these moto leggings offer a structured fit that’s swoonworthy!

See it: Grab the Spanx Women’s Faux-Leather Moto Leather Leggings for $110 at Macy’s. Also available at Nordstrom and Amazon!

The Spanx Plain

The Faux Leather Leggings by Spanx is the slickest style in the legging-game. From the subtle control top to the stretchy leather-like material, this style is the ultimate fan-favorite style that fits in all the right places and accentuates our assets.

See it: Grab the Spanx Faux Leather Legging for $98, available at Macy’s! Also available at Anthropologie, at Zappos and at Nordstrom!

The Spanx Camo

Why blend in? Instead, wear these Spanx Camo Faux-Leather Leggings and stand out! Available in matte black camo, the black base is paired to perfection with a cool camo design throughout. Thanks to Spanx, the wide shaping waistband is so slimming, it acts as a second-skin, sucking our midsections in in all the right ways.

See it: Grab the Spanx Camo Faux-Leather Leggings for $110, available at Macy’s! Also available at Zappos and at Nordstrom!

The Alo Moto

The Alo Yoga High Waisted Moto Leggings are the most versatile pair we’ve seen in a while. Available in six sensational shades, the high waistline, pin-tucked panel, and mesh elements are nothing short of show-stopping. With hundreds of reviewers singing their praises, it’s clear these stunners are a fan-favorite. So many reviewers loved how chic and soft the design was, with one reviewer specifically calling them their favorite travel pair of leggings!

See it: Grab the Alo Yoga Women’s High Waisted Moto Legging with prices starting at $114 at Nordstrom! Also available at Zappos and at Amazon!

The Hue Legging

Dress to impress in these impressive Hue Women’s Leatherette Leggings! The leatherette material doesn’t just look so silky smooth, it actually is that smooth. Designed with comfort in mind, so many reviewers were pleased when wearing these leather-like leggings day in and day out. Go ahead and style these smooth stunners with a white tee and matching sneakers to see why one reviewer calls these leggings an absolute must-have!

See it: Grab the HUE Women’s Leatherette Legging with prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12th, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Commando Legging

The Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings are the best-kept secret in the styling world! Designed with a tummy-smoothing panel that only we need to know about, these stunners will serve serious looks! The ultra-slimming legging give our butts such a lift, without having to do any of those squats! In fact, these near-perfectly reviewed leggings left everyone wanting more! And talk about a coincidence, with five shades to chose from, there is one for every single day of the work week!

See it: Grab the Commando Perfect Control Faux-Leather Legging available for $98 at Zappos! Also available at Amazon and at Nordstrom!

The Express Legging

When it comes to these Express Faux Leather Leggings we don’t just love them, we’d love to wear them! The slip-on stunners feature a smooth coated knit that has left just about everyone swooning. Go ahead and pair to perfection with a classic cardigan sweater and see why reviewers call these leggings the best leather-like option, ever.

See it: Grab the Express Faux Leather Leggings for $50 available at Express!

The Everbellus Legging

The Everbellus Faux Leather High Waisted Legging is the fan-favorite super-slimming silhouette. Across the board, so many reviewers were beyond pleased when purchasing these stunners. In fact, one reviewer went as far as to call them absolutely fantastic and a total no-brainer when considering. So why not go ahead and take that wise advice and slip into these sleek stunners ASAP!

See it: Grab the Everbellus Sexy Women’s Faux-Leather High Waisted Legging for $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12th, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Berdine Legging

When it comes to the Berdine Mid-Rise Faux Leather Leggings, they are hands down one of our favorite options. Ironically, not only are they are our favorite, but they’re also an Anthropologie fan-favorite, too! Designed with a premium feel, these curve-hugging leggings hug the body in all the right ways.

See it: Grab the Berdine Mid-Rise Faux Leather Leggings for $147 available at Anthropologie!

The Lysse Legging

The Lysse Faux Leather Legging is stylish legging that won’t just have Us feeling our best, but looking it too — obviously! The cruelty-free, leather-like leggings have been nothing short of a fan-favorite. In fact, reviewers went as far as to call these sleek stunners perfect!

See it: Grab the Lysse Faux Leather Legging with prices starting at $76 at Macy’s! Also available at Zappos!

The Alexander Wang Legging

Go ahead and call these Alexander Wang Leather Leggings our new must-haves! We’d be lying if we said we weren’t already pairing these high-rise, skinny legging with the perfect chunky sweater and pointed toe heel. Talk about the ultimate date night uniform!

See it: Grab the Alexander Wang Leather Legging for $1,295 at Saks Fifth Avenue and at Nordstrom!

The Nordstrom-Approved Legging

The Nordstrom Faux Leather Legging is the sleekiest of sleek. Slip into these high-waisted stunners and instantly add an element of edge in a matter of seconds! Pair to perfection with a little black bootie, parka and crossbody. Talk about an outfit that’s cold weather-approved!

See it: Grab the Nordstrom Faux Leather Legging for $69, available at Nordstrom!

The INC Legging

The Pebble-Texture Faux-Leather Smoothing Legging is the ideal option when looking for the best non-see-through black leggings! The super sleek design is nothing short of stunning. From little black booties to gym sneakers, these are the perfect pants to pair with just about any and every pair of shoe!

See it: Grab the INC International Concepts Pebble-Texture Faux-Leather Smoothing Leggings starting at $28 available exclusively at Macy’s! Not your style? Check out additional legging styles also available at Macy’s!

