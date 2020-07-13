10 of the Best Quality Leggings on Amazon in 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There is nothing like a pair of great leggings. A pair you can lounge in, a pair to pull you through your workouts, a black pair, a white pair and all that’s in between. Leggings can truly be magical…but that doesn’t mean every pair is going to deliver that spark. There are so many leggings to choose from on Amazon, for example, but if you’re looking for the best quality…you might be looking for a while!

Amazon is the best because it carries so many top brands, and you can easily do all of your shopping in one place. With those top brands, however, come others that are subpar at best. To find the best quality leggings, you have to pay attention to review counts, fabrics, brand names and more. Has it earned the “Amazon’s Choice” tag or does it simply have an unjustifiably high price tag? Don’t worry, because we’re not actually going to put all of this work on you. We already took care of it! Check out the best quality leggings on Amazon we found, from yoga pants, to pocketed, to compression and more!

Best quality leggings on Amazon overall: SATINA High Waisted Leggings

When a pair of leggings has as many reviews as this one does, you know it’s pretty much impossible to go wrong. These bestselling SATINA leggings are available in capri and full lengths, and some even have pockets. The opaque, “peach skin” fabric is so comfy, and we’re obsessed with how easy it is to find your size. There are only two: One Size (S to L) and Plus Size (XL to XXXL)!

Get the SATINA High Waisted Leggings starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best workout leggings on Amazon: 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Squat Proof Capris

These capri leggings have four-way stretch and tummy control with gentle compression to keep you looking and feeling good throughout your workout, whether you’re practicing headstands in your yoga class or are powering through some burpees during a HIIT session. The color options are also so pretty!

Get the 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Squat Proof Capris for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best leggings with pockets on Amazon: PHISOCKAT 2 Pack High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Hate the feeling of a bag hitting your back over and over while you’re out for a run? You need a great pair of leggings with pockets so you can comfortably store your phone and keys while doing laps around the lake or track. These leggings are fan-favorites thanks to their deep pockets — plus an inner waistband pocket. Best of all, you get two pairs in one purchase!

Get the PHISOCKAT 2 Pack High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best white leggings on Amazon: Splendor flying Women’s Yoga Capri Leggings

White leggings might be the toughest of all to shop for. If even some black leggings are see-through, how do you find a white pair that won’t bare it all? Well, you buy this pair from Splendor flying! We love these leggings because they can be worn for athletic purposes, but don’t look so sporty that you can’t wear them casually too!

Get the Splendor flying Women’s Yoga Capri Leggings starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best black leggings on Amazon: Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings

We couldn’t give you a white pair and not a black one. There are countless pairs of black leggings out there, but most are not nearly as soft as these Yogalicious bottoms. They fit like a second skin and provide just enough compression at the midsection to leave you looking toned 24/7 — that’s how often you’ll want to wear these anyway!

Get the Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best plus size leggings on Amazon: Just My Size Women’s Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Leggings

Options are definitely more limited when it comes to plus size clothing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a pair just as fabulous as all of the others. These stretchy cotton leggings have flat seams to discourage chafing, and an elastic, tag-free waist for sleek comfort that lasts all day long!

Get the Just My Size Women’s Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Leggings starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best cheap leggings on Amazon: LMB Extra Soft Capri Leggings with High Waist

Just to be clear, when we say “cheap,” we mean in price only. These LMB leggings are not messing around. They’re here to shape, lift and streamline your look, all while accompanying you to the gym, to the movies or out to lunch. There are so many colors available, and all of them are so affordable, but some are on sale for just $5 right now!

Get the LMB Extra Soft Capri Leggings with High Waist starting at just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best compression leggings on Amazon: Homma Premium Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings

Everyone loves Homma leggings, and if you don’t, then you probably haven’t tried them! The Firm-Control fabric works to contour the body using strong compression, not only providing a slimming effect, but potentially reducing muscle fatigue as well. They’re not too tight though — they stretch to move with you!

Get the Homma Premium Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Adidas leggings on Amazon: Adidas Originals Women’s 3 Stripes Leggings

When we think cute and functional athletic wear, Adidas is a brand that will always top the list. These high-rise leggings are super comfy, and those signature three stripes are going to be a huge bonus next time you put together an athleisure ensemble. It’s safe to say you should expect some compliments. It’s not conceit — we’re just talking Adidas, here!

Get the Adidas Originals Women’s 3 Stripes Leggings starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best yoga leggings on Amazon: Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise Capri Yoga Leggings

Amazon Essentials is a must-shop brand if you’re sick of basics that just don’t measure up. These stretchy, moisture-wicking leggings are fine-tuned specifically to suit customer suggestions. That’s how you end up with three-layer construction and a flattering wide waistband, to name just a couple of the cool features!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise Capri Yoga Leggings starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

