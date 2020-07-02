5 of the Best Maternity Leggings in 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On the search for the best maternity leggings on the market right now? First of all, congratulations, and second of all, we’ve got you. We hold leggings near and dear to our hearts, and we know that pregnancy means there should be no cutting corners when it comes to comfort. That goes for when you’re lounging at home or when you’re out and about. Having a pair of reliable leggings made specifically for this special time in your life is vital, and we want to make sure you have options!

Maybe you’re looking for the best thick maternity leggings out there that are completely squat-proof, or maybe you’re more on the lookout for the best maternity workout leggings so you can stay active. What about the best maternity leggings for work, ones you can wear all day long with ease? If you’re on your feet all day, you’ll especially want the best maternity compression leggings available!

Shopping the best maternity leggings on the internet doesn’t have to mean spending so much money that you end up feeling guilty, especially since pregnancy is temporary. That’s why we’re hitting multiple price points here, giving you options to suit your budget, whether it means finding cult-favorite picks at Amazon or heading directly to a maternity clothing retailer. Check them out below!

Best maternity leggings on Amazon: Mothers Essentials Maternity Leggings

These leggings just look comfy, and when you put them on, you’ll be pleased to find they also may help support your back and enhance your posture. These are bestsellers for a reason. If you want leggings that hold your belly without putting pressure on it, you’ve found your pair — and they’re so affordable!

Get the Mothers Essentials Maternity Leggings starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best maternity leggings for work: The Before, During And After Leggings

We love these leggings for any type of job because of their seemingly magical fit. These stretchy pants claim to grow with you and shrink back down post-pregnancy! We prefer them for work because you can easily pull the waistband up or roll it down, meaning you can always customize your comfort, whether you’re sitting down in an office chair or are up on your feet!

Get The Before, During And After Legging for just $98 at Hatch!

Best maternity compression leggings: Mother Tucker Compression Leggings

These are excellent leggings for the postpartum mama. Belly Bandit’s Muffinology tech offers 360 degrees of compression to smooth you out all around. Plus, this pair is stretchy, breathable and comfy, and could help keep your muscles from aching too much when you’re caring for your new baby (or babies)!

Get the Belly Bandit Mother Tucker Compression Leggings for just $80 at Nordstrom!

Best thick maternity leggings: Daily Ritual High Waist Stretch Leggings

These leggings are perfect for early pregnancy, and you can wear them after too! They have a ton of stretch to them, plus a flat, wide waistband that won’t dig into your stomach. They are simple, they are comfy and they have a wonderful thickness to them so they are not see-through!

Get the Daily Ritual High Waist Stretch Leggings starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best maternity workout leggings: Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Leggings

Shoppers love the stomach panel of these flexible leggings because it always holds their belly in place, so we know these are a great choice to help pull you through that last push of cardio. Working out while pregnant already presents plenty of challenges, especially depending on your preferred method of exercise, so make sure you have a pair of leggings that won’t hinder you!

Get the Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Leggings starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

