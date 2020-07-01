This Kimono-Style Cardigan Can Go From Beach to Brunch With Ease

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Doesn’t summer make you miss layering? Be honest. When the cold weather actually comes, it gets old fairly quickly, but being able to layer without ending up soaked in sweat is definitely a plus. Layering is often what takes a mediocre outfit to new, stylish heights — but when the temperatures start to climb, we can’t deal with the extra fabric!

Perhaps, though, we’re just dealing with the wrong kind of fabric. If we’re layering with sweaters or jackets, of course we’re going to be too warm. But what if we layer with a piece made exactly for hot summer weather? Something that feels like it’s barely there but will have onlookers wondering if you have a personal stylist. This kimono-style cardigan is exactly that!

Get the Chicgal Floral Print Kimono Cardigan Loose Cover Up starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Chicgal cardigan is summer’s answer to a sophisticated sweater. It’s made of a practically weightless, soft, airy chiffon, and it has a loose, flowy fit with an easy, open front. Its sleeves fall down to just below the elbows, while its hem falls about mid-thigh. The effortless vacation vibes are seriously strong. Wearing it is as simple as slipping it on. You can always get creative by tying up the ends too!

This piece is a number one bestseller, which doesn’t surprise Us for even a second. The elegance it exudes for under $20 — and in some cases, under $15? This is a rare find, for sure. It will look good on anyone too, made to drape beautifully over any body type. Plus, you can wear it so many ways!

Get the Chicgal Floral Print Kimono Cardigan Loose Cover Up starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Having a relaxed beach or pool day? Throw this sheer piece over your swimsuit to keep you covered up without overdoing it. Grabbing a bite afterward? Throw it over a solid mini dress. If it’s more of a date night bite, just add on a pair of heels and some jewelry and you’re set!

There are nearly 40 variations available of this cardi cover-up. A few have longer silhouettes, while a couple dress things up even more with lace details, so make sure to find your favorite while it’s in stock. There are so many florals, but there are a few flag prints as well, so you’re bound to find something you love — if not too many things you love!

Get the Chicgal Floral Print Kimono Cardigan Loose Cover Up starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Chicgal here and shop more cardigans at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!