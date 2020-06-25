The Absolute Best Lululemon-Style Leggings for Yoga, Running and More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We admire anyone who splurges on items that they love — even if it’s a simple pair of leggings! Chances are, you’ve either taken the plunge and bought a pair of Lululemon leggings, or at least thought about it before deciding that you couldn’t justify spending $100 or more on workout gear. There’s nothing wrong with treating yourself, but it’s not exactly realistic for many of Us to shell out a small fortune on multiple pairs of leggings to have in our closets.

The good news is that there are so many amazing Lululemon-style leggings that have been vetted by Amazon reviewers. They may not be the exact same, but in terms of quality and style, they certainly come pretty close! Some shoppers have even said that they prefer the less expensive versions to their Lululemon staples, which definitely says speaks volumes about just how great these leggings are. Of course, all of these options are more affordable. Instead of buying one pair of Lulus, you can score multiple units of the items we’ve rounded up for a variety of activities. As you wait to save up for your Lululemon purchase, you can supplement your collection of exercise gear with any of the picks below!

Top Customer-Favorite Lululemon-Style Legging

These leggings from CRZ YOGA are a favorite among Amazon shoppers thanks to their similarity to the Lululemon Align pants! The stitching is nearly identical, and the fabric feels as soft and smooth. The material is a little bit more silky than the Lulu fabric, and it feels just as fabulous against the skin! Also, they come in as many different gorgeous colors and prints as the Lululemon version.

Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Naked Feeling I High Waist Yoga Pants for prices starting at $24, available on Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Curvy Figures

These leggings are also similar to the Lululemon Align pants that shoppers claim are as close as you can get to the real thing. What we love most about these leggings is that they come in one of the widest size selections that we’ve seen! They go from X-Small all the way up to 3X, and this sizing is available in all colors. Sometimes, only certain colors are available in the full size range — but not these!

Get the Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X) ‘Nearly Naked’ Lightweight Non-Sheer Yoga Pant for $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Cellulite

Lululemon is known for making chic printed leggings a reality, and one of the most popular styles are the ombré versions. Though this option from AURIQUE isn’t an exact replica, the resemblance is seriously uncanny! The ombré effect is done in a cool gradient style, and you can pick them up in three different colors. The leggings have the same thick waistband that Lululemon pants are known for. Shoppers say they “hold everything in” and are “super-flattering.”

Get the AURIQUE Women’s Ombre Yoga Leggings for $26, available on Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Everyday Wear

Not all of the leggings that Lululemon makes are high-waisted pairs. Some of them are simpler and more relaxed, making them ideal for lounging around in on the daily. These are the perfect pair that match the quality of the Lululemon version without the price tag! The waist is a mid-rise length, and the design is simple. We all need some basic pairs of black leggings on hand, and these are some of the best you can own!

Get the CARE OF by PUMA Women’s High Waisted Full Length Active Leggings for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Squats

Not everyone likes full-length leggings, so the capri style can be the way to go. This pair of leggings is a great option if you like this type of look, and want a pair you can easily squat in. What makes these leggings feel similar to a pair from Lululemon is the design. The detailed stitching and mesh panel on the legs are both common traits of Lululemon leggings.

Get the Starter Women’s 20″ Capri Workout Legging with Mesh for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Travel

Lululemon is also famous for making their workout tights with seamless side pockets. You can easily fit your phone and keys in the pockets, which is what we first noticed when we came across this more affordable pair! Shoppers say that these leggings are a much better value, and they measure up to the quality and fit of their favorite Lululemon pants. These are a dream for a quick trip.

Get the TSLA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets (originally $90) on sale for $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Comfort

When you think of Lululemon leggings, you think of the buttery material. Thankfully, these affordable leggings offer exactly that! Reviewers say that they are close to Lululemon quality for a fraction of the price. They also love how seamless the fit is, which is another factor that avid fans of Lululemon pants look for.

Get the Colorfulkoala Women’s Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants for $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Support

These leggings have definitely been compared to Lululemon leggings, and one reviewer actually said they prefer these! They have the same high-waist design that so many Lulu leggings do, and the material is just as soft. The waistband on these leggings definitely puts more focus on tummy control, which is why the stitching doesn’t have the same seamless look. If you want to feel extra supported while working out, these are made for you!

Get the 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Tummy Control Leggings for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Yoga

These are one of the most popular options on Amazon. Many reviews mention how similar they are to the Lululemon Align pant. One aspect that people love about these pants are the thin material, which is what makes them perfect for yoga. You don’t want to feel like you’re wearing anything bulky while you’re engaging in stretch exercises, and that’s why these leggings are the best!

Get the Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Running

Lululemon leggings are known to stay in place, which is what makes them so comfortable. So when we found out that these leggings have that same characteristic, we knew that they would be perfect for running! It’s annoying to have to continuously pull up your leggings when jogging or biking, and that won’t be an issue with these. Their design is very similar to a Lululemon pair, the material is top-notch and the zippered pockets were made for the track!

Get the URIQUE Women’s Thermal Running Sports Leggings for prices starting at $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!