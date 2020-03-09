An anxious prince. Prince Harry showed signs of nervousness at the Commonwealth service on Monday, March 9, a body language expert tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Harry was holding his hands together as he walked in. That’s letting you know that he was feeling a little uneasy,” Blanca Cobb tells Us. “As they were walking and being shown to their seats, Meghan [Markle] looked very relaxed with a genuine smile. The way she’s walking was one of confidence. She was taking nice strides.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, arrived at Westminster Abbey shortly before Prince William and Duchess Kate on Monday. The two couples saw each other at the church for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from their senior royal duties in January. According to Cobb, Kate’s lack of interaction with her in-laws “leads us to believe that something is going on” between the families.

“When you compare Harry and Meghan’s interaction with William and Kate to their interactions with the other people around them, it gives you a sense of, why would it be different and I think a natural conclusion would be, something is up,” Cobb explains. “Kate had zero acknowledgement when taking her seat near Harry and Meghan.”

When leaving the church, however, Harry and Meghan both had smiles on their faces. “They held each other’s hands and Meghan stayed a little bit behind Harry. I think in events like this, they get a lot of strength and support from each other,” Cobb tells Us. “In these moments there are affections, but it’s also for support and stability.”

The body language expert also points out that Meghan reached for Harry as they wrapped up their discussions outside the church.

“As Harry and Meghan were walking toward the car after finishing talking with the children, you can see Meghan reached out immediately and she rubbed her hand down Harry’s forearm and grabbed his hand,” Cobb says. “You can see they have this emotional connection and it’s important to them, it’s just part of their relationship.”

Harry and Meghan have been living in Canada with their 10-month-old son, Archie, following their decision to step back from their duties working for Queen Elizabeth II. Their royal transition is set to be complete on March 31.