Breathing a sigh of relief. Meghan Markle is “really starting to feel like herself again” after moving to Los Angeles with Prince Harry amid their royal family exit, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” the insider says. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

The 35-year-old prince and the 38-year-old former actress made the big move to California in March, nearly three months after announcing that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Before relocating, the pair was safely “observing the guidelines” of quarantine in Canada with their 11-month-old son, Archie, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after news broke that the royal couple was stateside, a separate source told Us that they were “trying to rebrand themselves” to make a “big media splash” in the summer or fall.

“They’ve been looking forward to [moving], and they’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in,” the first insider adds. “And of course, Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”

With their transition out of royal life finally complete, Meghan and Harry are prepping a number of exciting projects, including Harry’s eco-friendly tourism initiative and the pair’s newly announced Archewell foundation. Us confirmed earlier this month that Harry and Meghan were getting ready to launch the new nonprofit, which will run emotional support groups and educate users on ways to keep their well-being in check.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple previously told The Telegraph, noting the connection to their baby boy. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

As the couple continues to adjust to their “new normal,” another source tells Us that the Eton grad is “excited for the future” with his growing family. “For Harry, the thing is, he’s always wanted Meghan to be happy, safe, and comfortable,” the source says. “He will go wherever she goes, and he’s made that clear … It’s the next chapter for him, and a breath of fresh air from his former duties.”

