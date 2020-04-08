A reason to celebrate! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to adjust their plans for their son Archie’s first birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mark their son’s milestone with a small party at their Los Angeles home.

“It will be just the three of them,” the insider says, noting that Meghan’s bestie, Jessica Mulroney, was scheduled to attend, but the Suits alum “refuses to take any risks” with guests or travel.

According to the source, Harry and Meghan were hoping to spend Archie’s birthday with Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, but canceled their plans amid the pandemic. The couple are planning to visit the queen with Archie at a later date, per the insider.

For now, Meghan is ready to make Archie’s birthday special with animal-themed cupcakes.

“Archie’s such an animal lover,” the source notes. “He has tons of animal books and fluffy toys.”

Last month, Harry and Meghan made the move from Canada to L.A. The move came days before their royal exit was completed on March 31. The pair, however, are still supportive of the queen. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan watched the 93-year-old monarch’s speech from California on Sunday, April 5.

“They described it as not just a demonstration of experienced leadership, but also warmth, reassurance and comfort,” Scobie revealed, noting that they were “moved” by the queen’s words.

During the broadcast, Queen Elizabeth revealed that the circumstances reminded her of her first time addressing the nation in 1940 during World War II.

“We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety,” the queen said. “Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones.”

