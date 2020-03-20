Blast to the past! Meghan Markle‘s romantic history was often the subject of public intrigue before her wedding — and her past dating life proves she’s a serial monogamist.

The former Suits star tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018, and was the target of several salacious British tabloid stories before she joined the royal family. Just before her wedding day, The Sun published a report claiming that Simon Rex “ruined his chances” with Meghan when she found out about his past as an adult film star after they went on a date in 2004. More than 15 years later, Rex cleared the air about the extent of his relationship with the retired actress.

“Nothing happened. We never even kissed,” the National Lampoon’s Pledge This! actor said during an episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in March 2020. “It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”

Rex then revealed that British press outlets contacted him ahead of Meghan’s royal nuptials and offered him money to exaggerate the details of his time spent with the soon-to-be duchess.

“When that story broke, a couple of British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up,” the former MTV VJ said on the podcast. “I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f–king up the royal f–king family … It was a lot of money, man. I think they offered me, like, $70,000.”

Though her relationship with Rex may not have ever crossed the romantic line, Meghan had a number of steady flames before landing in the spotlight with Harry. In 2004, she began dating film producer and talent manager Trevor Engelson, who later became her first husband. Engelson reportedly proposed in 2010 and one year later, the pair tied the knot in a casual Jamaican ceremony. However, the pair quietly separated in August 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Scroll down to learn more about Meghan’s romantic life leading up to her royal love.