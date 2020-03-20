What Queen Elizabeth II Is Gifting Great-Grandson Archie for 1st Birthday

Birthday boy! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, will celebrate his 1st birthday in May — and Queen Elizabeth II has a special gift planned for her great-grandson.

“The Queen has set her sights on a beautiful rocking horse,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the monarch, 93.

The little one already has plenty to “keep him occupied for hours,” the insider goes on to tell Us. “Archie has tons of animal books and fluffy toys at home.”

The Suits alum, 38, gave birth to her and the former military pilot’s baby boy on May 6 of last year. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the Los Angeles native gushed days after her son’s arrival. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream.”

As for the new dad, 35, the duke said at the time: “As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine.”

In November 2019, a source told Us exclusively that the little one is already reaching major milestones. “He’s a strong baby and you can tell he’s super smart,” the insider revealed at the time. “He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”

The source went on to say that Archie’s first word could be “Dada,” explaining, “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.”

The toddler’s parents announced in January their decision to step back from their senior royal duties before moving to Canada. Since their departure, Elizabeth is “heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month. “The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin