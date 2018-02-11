Kensington Palace has released more details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding, which is set to take place in London on Saturday, May 19.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement,” the Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday, February 11. “They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public.”

According to the Palace, the wedding service will begin at 12 p.m. on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The services will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and the Right Reverend, David Conner, while the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate the marriage vows.

Once the ceremony is over, the newly married couple will take part in a carriage procession that will pass through Windsor town and return to Windsor Castle. According to the statement, the former Army helicopter pilot and actress “hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

Following the carriage procession, a reception will be held at St. George’s Hall, where the newlyweds and guests from the congregation will mingle and celebrate their union. Afterwards, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will host a private reception for close friends and family.

Dubbed the Wedding of the Year, many celebrities are hoping for a coveted invite to the event. Elton John has even rescheduled two Las Vegas shows that were originally slated for that weekend, adding to speculation that he will perform at the wedding. (He sang at the 1997 funeral service for Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother.) One person who definitely won’t be attending? Harry’s ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas — although a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Chelsy Davy, who he dated on and off from 2004 to 2011, might be.

Markle’s friends — including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra — and various cast and crew members from her former USA show will likely be in attendance at her wedding, according to another source. Multiple members of the Middleton family — including Kate’s parents, sister Pippa and brother James — will also score invitations.

Another insider told Us Weekly that despite reports to the contrary, Harry’s aunt Sarah Ferguson will attending. The former Weight Watchers spokeswoman, who is divorced from Prince Andrew, was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding.

Prince Harry, 33, and the former Suits star, 36, who met in London 2016 and confirmed their relationship later that year, announced their engagement in November 2017.

A spokesperson confirmed that the wedding, which will pay tribute to Princess Diana, will be televised.