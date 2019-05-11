Duchess Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, married Tracey Kurland in California on Saturday, May 11, Us Weekly can confirm.

The producer, 42, and his fiancée, 31, tied the knot at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. The nuptials took place less than a week after the Duchess of Sussex, 37, gave birth to her first child — a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — with husband Prince Harry.

Engelson and Kurland announced their engagement in June 2018 after three years of dating. He proposed to Kurland while on a tour of California’s Napa Valley wine country. “Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party,” he captioned a photo on Instagram of the couple smiling, with the dietician showing off her diamond engagement ring. Their engagement came less than a month after Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

The newly engaged couple went on to celebrate their impending nuptials in March, with the Remember Me producer having his bachelor party in Miami, while Kurland had a bridal shower at Ivy at the Shore in Santa Monica.

Meghan and Engelson wed in Jamaica in September 2011 and split two years later. The pair had dated since 2004.

She and Harry, 34, welcomed their son on Monday, May 6, and posed with the newborn for a photo shoot at Windsor Castle two days later before introducing him to his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip.

An insider told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week that Meghan shouldn’t expect to receive a baby gift from her ex-husband.

“Trevor doesn’t really think about Meghan, as he’s in a very happy relationship and about to be married,” the source told Us. “He will not be reaching out to congratulate them, as Meghan and Trevor no longer speak.”

