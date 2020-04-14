A big adjustment. Prince Harry’s friend Dr. Jane Goodall shared an update on how the British royal is doing since he moved to North America with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” the primatologist, 86, said in an interview with the Radio Times, per The Guardian.

Goodall also spoke to the British magazine about Harry, 35, and his brother, Prince William, being champions of the natural world. While she noted that “they hunt and shoot,” the anthropologist predicted that the Duke of Sussex “will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.”

Harry and Meghan, 38, announced in January that they planned to step back from their duties as senior royals and become financially independent while dividing their time between the U.K. and North America. They initially moved to Vancouver Island in Canada but have since relocated to the Suits alum’s native Los Angeles. The couple officially exited the royal family on March 31.

Goodall revealed earlier this month that the prince hinted at his plans to leave England when she visited him, Meghan and Archie, now 11 months, in July 2019. The chimpanzee expert told the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine that she practiced Queen Elizabeth II’s wave with the then-newborn and told his parents, “He’ll have to learn this.” However, “Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that,’” Goodall recalled.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Harry is “overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home” during the coronavirus pandemic. His father, Prince Charles, tested positive for the disease in late March but has since recovered.

“Charles tried to calm Harry down by saying he’s OK and that he’s only suffering from mild symptoms, which slightly helped put his mind at ease but [Harry’s] still worried,” the source told Us on April 1. “Harry’s admitted it’s hit home that Charles and the queen aren’t going to be around forever.”

