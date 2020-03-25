Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, March 25.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” Clarence House said of the 71-year-old heir to the British throne on Wednesday. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual.”

Camilla, “the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” the statement continued. “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

Clarence House said “it is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Charles attended an event in London with Prince Albert II nine days before the Monaco royal tested positive for the virus. On March 9, the Prince of Wales attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London alongside his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle. At the service, Charles actively avoided shaking hands with people and instead placed his hands together and bowed to guests.

On March 17, Buckingham Palace announced changes to Queen Elizabeth II’s diary “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.” Charles’ mother canceled five garden parties and the annual Maundy Service and moved up the start date of her Easter vacation, leaving for Windsor Castle a week early.

“Many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” the queen said in a statement on March 19. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

