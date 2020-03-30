Thanks for the memories. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their final post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account ahead of their official exit from the royal family on March 31.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,” Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, began in an Instagram statement on Monday, March 30. “Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.”

The royal couple took the world by surprise when they announced that they would be stepping back from their responsibilities as senior members of the royal family in January. After a series of complicated discussions with Queen Elizabeth II, source confirmed to Us Weekly one month later that Harry and Meghan’s transition out of royal life would be complete on March 31. As part of the terms of their departure, the couple will lose the right to use the Sussex Royal trademark on their social media accounts, website and the Sussex Royal Foundation.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” the pair’s statement continued on Monday. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

Since announcing their departure from royal life, the former Suits star and her husband relocated to Canada with their 10-month-old son, Archie. Earlier this month, however, the family of three reportedly “moved permanently to California” and have been self-quarantined in the Hollywood area amid the current COVID-19 crisis. As they prepare to make their royal exit final, Harry and Meghan thanked their loyal followers for their support throughout their hectic transition.

“Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!” the couple concluded on Monday. “Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”