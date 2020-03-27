Showing support! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent their love from North America to the care workers in England amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for all that you continue to do,” the pair wrote on Thursday, March 26 via their Instagram Stories on the Sussex official Instagram page. “Applauding you from across the pond #clapforourcarers #NHS.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, joined their extended family by taking part in the “Clap for our carers” trend via social media.

Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, waved and clapped for the U.K. health warriors on Thursday.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” Kensington Palace tweeted at the time. “#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS.”

In the video, George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 23 months, showed their appreciation for the hospital and overall care employees in their home country with their big smiles and excited clapping.

As the virus spreads worldwide, the royal family knows what it’s like to be affect by the illness firsthand following Prince Charles’ positive diagnosis on Wednesday, March 25 for coronavirus.

Clarence House announced at the time that the Prince of Wales, 71, has been “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.”

Since Charles tested positive, William, 37, and Harry have both spoken with their father, according to multiple outlets.

During the quarantine orders, Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, who tested negative for the virus, are self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, are quarantining at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that “The Queen remains in good health” amid the pandemic.

Harry and Meghan, for their part, have “moved permanently to California” with their 10-month-old son, Archie, according to The Sun.

News of their departure from Canada, where they were residing following their royal family exit in January, came the same day that it was announced that Meghan was returning to Hollywood.

The former Suits actress will voice the Disney + project Elephant, that is set to premiere on Friday, April 3.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.